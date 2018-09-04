PETS & ANIMALS

Homes needed for 500 pigs rescued from Kentucky farm

EMBED </>More Videos

Animal rescue groups are trying to locate homes for hundreds of pigs found on a farm.

CNN
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY --
Animal rescue groups are trying to find homes for 500 pigs found on a Kentucky farm before the state euthanizes them.

Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary in South Carolina is helping find homes for these pigs. They said that the woman who leases the property took in 15 pigs a few years ago, which eventually resulted in a number she couldn't handle.

"It multiplies, multiplies, multiplies.. so when you have ten pigs who give birth then they each have six to 10 pigs who now could possibly give birth," said Joshua Carpenter Costner, director of the Cotton Branch Animal Sanctuary.

Costner said that it wasn't until people living nearby saw these pigs roaming free that authorities were notified.

When he got there, he found many pigs malnourished and several of them pregnant.

"If they're not properly vetted, if they're not spayed or neutered, it just continues ballooning and ballooning and ballooning until it's out of control and what we've found on multiple cases like this that we've worked is it ends up with animals dying of starvation it ends up with you know horrible illnesses," Costner said.

The organization has about six weeks to find a home for these animals or else they said the state will euthanize them.

It's not clear if the woman who owns the pigs faces any charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuesafetyu.s. & worldKentucky
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News