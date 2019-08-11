Horse rescue: LAFD helicopter crew hoists 1,000-pound animal stranded in ravine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5455427" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a horse down a ravine in Sunland. The horse was on private property and did not seem to be injured.

SUNLAND, Calif. -- Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a horse down a ravine in Sunland.Sunny, a 30-year-old male horse, had been stuck in a fence where he was corralled Friday. Rescuers attempted to free him before he fell down a 50-foot hillside.After two unsuccessful attempts to help the horse get upright, the operation transitioned to a hoist operation. He was sedated by the L.A. Animal Services Veterinarian in preparation for the rescue.The LAFD helicopter prepared for the operation by removing a water-dropping tank from the helicopter normally used to fight wildfires. This exposed a hook capable of carrying the 1,000-pound horse.LAFD Search and Rescue and the L.A. Animal Services Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team were on scene to assist and provide medical care.Sunny was safely hoisted to secure ground where he was treated by a veterinarian.