Pets & Animals

Horse rescue: LAFD helicopter crew hoists 1,000-pound animal stranded in ravine

By ABC7.com staff
SUNLAND, Calif. -- Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a horse down a ravine in Sunland.

Sunny, a 30-year-old male horse, had been stuck in a fence where he was corralled Friday. Rescuers attempted to free him before he fell down a 50-foot hillside.

After two unsuccessful attempts to help the horse get upright, the operation transitioned to a hoist operation. He was sedated by the L.A. Animal Services Veterinarian in preparation for the rescue.

The LAFD helicopter prepared for the operation by removing a water-dropping tank from the helicopter normally used to fight wildfires. This exposed a hook capable of carrying the 1,000-pound horse.
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a horse down a ravine in Sunland. The horse was on private property and did not seem to be injured.



LAFD Search and Rescue and the L.A. Animal Services Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team were on scene to assist and provide medical care.

Sunny was safely hoisted to secure ground where he was treated by a veterinarian.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrescuehorses
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify man fatally stabbed in central Fresno
Fresno Police issue 65 citations while promoting motorcycle safety
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Vegetation fire burns in Madera County, Hwy 145 reopened
Fire crews battle 10 acre grass fire in Fresno County
Show More
CHP rescues hiker lost in Sierra National Forest
New neighbor conflict in same spot where suspect shot sheriff's deputy
4 injured after ambulance overturns in NY accident, officials say
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Driveby shooting critically injures woman in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News