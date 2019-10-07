Horse trapped in cattle guard rescued in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A horse is recovering after it was stuck in a cattle guard on Millerton Road East of Auberry Road in Fresno County.Fire officials say they arrived to find a local veterinarian already on scene along with residents of the area trying to free the horse.The vet was able to sedate the horse as the rescue took place.Firefighters used the jaws of life and were able to free the horse uninjured. The animal was placed in a comfortable position as the effects of the sedative wore off.Once the horse was back on her feet, she was walking well and is expected to be OK.