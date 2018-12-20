How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?

This little seal decided to pay a visit to @IFlyOAKland this morning. We are not sure where he was trying to go but likely a flight to Hawaii. He was very cooperative and deputies coaxed him back to the bay where he is safe. pic.twitter.com/Taa3VUXsv9 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 20, 2018

Flying home for the holidays?A little sea lion decided to pay a visit to Oakland International Airport Thursday morning.Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted video of the encounter, along with a message."We are not sure where he was trying to go but likely a flight to Hawaii. He was very cooperative and deputies coaxed him back to the bay where he is safe."But a short time later, he returned and had to be coaxed again!The sheriff's office says officials are working with marine mammal experts to make sure he is healthy and can be returned home. Stay tuned.