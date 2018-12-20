SEA LION

How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?

EMBED </>More Videos

Flying home for the holidays? A little sea lion decided to pay a visit to Oakland International Airport before it was rescued. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

ABC7 News
OAKLAND, Calif. --
Flying home for the holidays?

RELATED: Marine Mammal Center needs volunteers for seal, sea lion 'pup season'

A little sea lion decided to pay a visit to Oakland International Airport Thursday morning.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted video of the encounter, along with a message.

RELATED: Injured sea lions rescued from Los Angeles coast

"We are not sure where he was trying to go but likely a flight to Hawaii. He was very cooperative and deputies coaxed him back to the bay where he is safe."

But a short time later, he returned and had to be coaxed again!

The sheriff's office says officials are working with marine mammal experts to make sure he is healthy and can be returned home. Stay tuned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssealoaklandanimal rescuemarine pollutionmarine mammal centerairport newsu.s. & worldsea lionOaklandOakland International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEA LION
Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand
More sea lion
PETS & ANIMALS
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog Sully honored on Long Island
5 holiday decorations that are dangerous to your pets
Woman's pup-filled Christmas card spreads stray dog awareness
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma from NY school
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
President Trump tells House GOP he won't sign Senate bill to avoid government shutdown
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Escapee found in hot tub at senior center
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
Annual Rose Parade expected to have tight security
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Show More
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
VIDEO: Tesla Model S bursts into flames twice in 1 day in CA
25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Armona
Baby-monitor hack leads to kidnap scare
Surfer recounts tale of brutal wipe out at Mavericks
More News