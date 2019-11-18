How this winery's red blend is helping homeless animals in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Her name was Lola. She was surrendered, but now she's rescued.The sweet pup makes the whole world dance at the Valley Animal Center now.The Fresno no-kill shelter rescued more than 600 dogs and cats last year and treated them all, but they always need to raise money to do it."It's a really big deal for us. We really try hard to help as many animals as possible, but because we don't receive any funds from the government, we have to come up with different and unique ways to raise the money," said Devon Gillard with Valley Animal Center.The Kings River Winery is helping to fill the void."We wanted to do a collaboration with an animal organization because myself and my owners are very passionate about animal welfare," said winery manager Ashley Green.Green adopted her dog from the Valley Animal Center, so it was a natural pick for their charitable efforts.They released a special red blend Sunday called "Rescue Red" and it has the Valley Animal Center's logo on the label.It's a combination of Alicante Bouchet and Zinfandel grown right at their vineyard in Sanger.And the organization threw a party with food, music, and games to celebrate.The Kings River Winery will donate $10 from each bottle they sell to the Valley Animal Center.It's a perfect combination."Everybody loves wine, and everybody loves animals," Green said.With a first batch of 300 bottles and more possibly in the barrels, they could help feed and house a whole lot of otherwise homeless animals.