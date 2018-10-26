WILD ANIMALS

Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off California coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Off the coast of central California, more than 1,000 octopuses are hanging out on the sea floor and protecting their eggs. Ocean Exploration Trust researchers spotted the massive collection of brooding mollusks nearly 2 miles below the surface. (Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA)

Danny Clemens
In a small area off the coast of central California, more than 1,000 octopuses are brooding on the sea floor.

Researchers working with the Nautilus Live mission spotted the massive collection of largely female mollusks nearly 2 miles below the surface earlier this week. The octopuses were upside-down and seemed to have tucked themselves into crevices in the sea floor to cover egg clusters beneath their bodies.

Ocean Exploration Trust biologists identified the octopuses as members of the Muusoctopus robustus species, a small, deep-water octopus that doesn't have an ink sac. The species hadn't previously been known to congregate in such large numbers.



The creatures had set up shop southeast of the Davidson Seamount in NOAA's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a federally protected area off California's central coast dubbed the "Serengeti of the Sea." Covering more than 270 miles of California's coast, the sanctuary is larger in area than Yellowstone National Park, and this area of the sanctuary had never before been explored.

Nautilus' current expedition runs until the end of November, and viewers at home can follow along on NautilusLive.org

SEE ALSO: 'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
EMBED More News Videos

The "headless chicken monster" (Enypniastes eximia) is a swimming sea cucumber that was first filmed in 2017 in the Gulf of Mexico and has never before been seen so far south as it recently was, scientists said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsoceansocean conservationNOAAcaliforniau.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trendingscience
WILD ANIMALS
Whale rescued from fishing line in Half Moon Bay
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
Family furious pit bulls returned to owners after attacking, killing their dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Sentencing delayed for man convicted of killing another man with a sword
How Central Valley businesses can receive state funds for employee training
Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with mailed pipe bombs
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Girl Scouts' personal information affected by recent data breach
Show More
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Former Fresno Fuego player fighting for his life after suffering brain aneurysm
Panel truck crashes into two cars in Southeast Fresno
Multiple people in the hospital after 2 cars collide in Central Fresno
Woman killed in Central Fresno hit and run identified
More News