Pets & Animals

Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'

Have you ever wondered how to catch a bunch of fish fast? Well, authorities in Kentucky used an electricity jolt to get an invasive fish species out of the water.

The department of Fish and Wildlife Personnel used elctrofishing equipment to stun and collect Asian Carp for a population study on Lake Barkley.

Stunning does not kill the fish, but only temporarily shocks them so they can be counted or caught.

Asian Carp are considered invasive species, and to control the problem, officials regularly evaluate the population and deploy measures to keep them from invading sensitive areas.

Experts figure they're just "getting a jump" on a fishy problem.

SEE MORE:

Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait

Houston fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalselectricfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate shooting that injured two people in Merced
Police chase ends in crash in northeast Fresno, suspect still on the loose
Two people stabbed while walking home in central Fresno
Gilroy shooting: Injured victims thank doctors for saving their life
Fresno County DUI crash: Man gets 6 years in prison for death of girlfriend
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Local parents react to law limiting full-contact practices for youth football teams
Show More
21-year-old man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite National Park
Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies need help locating registered sex offender
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
DA: No criminal case yet against father involved in twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News