Injured koala sitting in ashes rescued from fire by couple

OLD BAR, Australia -- A couple rescued a badly injured koala they discovered at the base of a burned-out tree in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia on Nov. 12, 2019.

Colin and Kristen Lucas were walking along one of their favorite local tracks when they discovered the koala sitting in the ashes.

"I ran home and grabbed two towels, a bag, and a bottle of water for the little guy," Colin shared.

"My neighbors, Garry and Debbie, saw me, and we all jumped into their ute and went back to help the koala." A 'ute' originally an abbreviation for "utility" or "coupé utility, is Australian slang for a pickup truck based on a car.

Kristen is seen in the video offering the koala water and saying, "It's OK, it's OK," while Colin asks, "You alright, little fella? Oh mate, you're badly burnt aren't you."

The koala was placed in a washing basket and driven back to the couple's home before a volunteer from Koalas in Care took the animal.

"Mandy Penhall from Koalas in Care has been giving us updates. He's still going strong and hanging in there. He's a fighter," Colin said.

As of Nov. 14, 2019, 74 fires were still reported to be burning across New South Wales, 50 of which were yet to be contained.

The national death toll from the catastrophic event has risen to four as firefighters battled blazes across two states.
