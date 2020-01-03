Pets & Animals

'It's apocalyptic': Thousands of koalas are dying in Australia wildfires 

By Liz Kreutz
Hundreds of wildfires are burning across Australia forcing thousands to evacuate -- and the U.S. Embassy to issue a warning to tourists on the south coast of New South Wales to get out.

"It's really quite scary. It's apocalyptic," Penny Lee, a Sydney resident who flew into San Francisco International Airport on Thursday said. "I've lived in Sydney for 30 years and I've never seen it like this ever."

The fires are also having a devastating impact on wildlife. Nearly half a billion animals are feared dead. The koala population is particularly suffering.

"Already their numbers are threatened and now you add in these huge wildfires that are taking away again more trees, and that's compounding the problem and putting their numbers in real dire threat," Sarah King, a curator at the San Francisco Zoo explained.

Videos that show koalas parched, approaching humans while fighting for their lives have been shared all over the world.

Koalas have very particular needs. They only eat eucalyptus, which is also how they get their water.

"You don't often see koalas drinking water," King said. "When you do, it typically indicates that there may be something else going on with the animal."

People around the globe are stepping up to help. More than two million dollars has been donated to an Australian koala hospital.

Even when the fires end, there's a long road ahead.

"They're going to have to plant a lot of new trees," King said. "That's going to be the key thing, is planting more eucalyptus."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscosan francisco international airportsan francisco zooanimal rescueaustraliafirewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno
Fresno car detail shops loses more than $30,000 in products after robbery
36-year-old mom of 4 missing in Tulare County for 4 days
Show More
Man shot multiple times in Tulare County, investigation underway
Man shot in head while driving home from Fresno store identified
Man claims hit and run driver killed wife, investigators believe he's responsible
Fresno City Hall implements new security screening system
Former Bulldogs basketball coach in critical condition after allergic reaction
More TOP STORIES News