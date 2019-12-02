Pets & Animals

J.J. Watt shares kiss with presidential service dog 'Sully' on Texans field

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texans star J.J. Watt got quite the smooch on the field before Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots.

The team tweeted photos of Watt loving on none other than President George H.W. Bush's former service dog, Sully.

SEE ALSO: Pres. George HW Bush's service dog statue to be unveiled
EMBED More News Videos

The Sully statue will be placed in the permanent collection at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.



They captioned their tweet "13/10 would give Sully puppy kisses again."



Sully became famous after a photo of him lying in front of the president's casket was, perhaps, one of the most viewed and shared pictures following Bush's death.



Sully is to be honored Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station where a statue of him will be unveiled.

RELATED
George HW Bush's dog Sully sworn in as service dog for wounded veterans
President George HW Bush's service dog, Sully, recognized at 2018 CNN Heroes awards
Sully, former President George HW Bush's service dog, honored at training center
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonhouston texansdoggeorge h.w. bushservice animaljj watt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver, wet roads combine for deadly crash on Highway 99, CHP says
Authorities warn call from Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office could be scam
Fresno City Hall running on back-up power after electrical outage
Man dies after being ejected from car during crash near Yosemite
Wet roadways cause spinouts, traffic collisions on Valley highways
Cost of building homes in the Central Valley is rising
Fire destroys central Fresno home Sunday
Show More
I-5 at Grapevine remains open, Wind Warning in effect
Las Vegas to California traffic backup tops 20 miles
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Video: Marines fight inside SoCal Walmart on Black Friday
Students to hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
More TOP STORIES News