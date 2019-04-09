K-9 officer stabbed while taking down suspect

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- A Green Bay police K-9 is in the intensive care unit after he was stabbed in the neck while taking down a suspect.Green Bay's Police Chief Andrew Smith says the actions of K-9 Pyro likely prevented an officer-involved shooting.After two surgeries, officials say Pyro is in critical, but stable condition.We have very high hopes that he's going to survive this incident," said Smith. "Much higher than our hopes were this morning when it looked like he had a less than 50 percent chance of survival."Police say the suspect was threatening his family on Sunday and wouldn't stand down.The man who stabbed Pyro has been identified as Sai Vang. Smith says his department is recommending several charges to the district attorney's office, including recklessly endangering safety and obstructing an officer.