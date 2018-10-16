TRAVEL

Beagle sniffs out roasted pig head in checked bag at Atlanta airport

EMBED </>More Videos

K9 sniffs out cooked pig at Atlanta airport (CNN)

ATLANTA --
Hardy, a member of the Beagle Brigade, intercepted checked luggage carrying a roasted pig at the busiest airport in the world.

On Thursday, 6-year-old Hardy was working at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and alerted to the baggage of a traveler from Ecuador.

Inside, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists found a roasted pig head that weighed nearly two pounds.

The intercepted pig head was seized and destroyed.

Authorities pull animals from Allentown hoarding home
They'd arrive to find not only dogs, but rabbits, birds, even pigs and large snakes, which presented a danger to the community.


"Our best defense against destructive pests and animal diseases is to prevent the entry of prohibited agriculture products from entering the United States," said Carey Davis, CBP Area Port Director for the Port of Atlanta. "This seizure at ATL illustrates the tremendous expertise of our four-legged K-9 partners in protecting the United States."

A statement by the CBP explains that upon entry into the U.S., "every fruit, vegetable or food products must be declared to a CBP agriculture specialist or CBP officer and must be presented for inspection - regardless of origin."

"Pork and pork products from other continents are prohibited from entry into the U.S. to prevent the potential introduction of foreign animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease, classical swine fever, and swine vesicular disease", said CBP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalstravelpetdogairport newsairport securityfoodGeorgia
TRAVEL
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
Travelers asked to drive around NC to avoid Florence impacts
Autism Tours
The germiest place in an airport
More travel
PETS & ANIMALS
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Giant pig lured back to home with Doritos
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man dies after being hit by train hand rail in Northwest Fresno
Corcoran woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in the chest
Firefighters battle intense flames at house fire in Southeast Fresno
Traffic back to normal after police activity on Highway 99 causes standstill
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver
Show More
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in Texas
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Serial thief caught on camera breaking into cars in Northeast and Northwest Fresno
More News