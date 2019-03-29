wild animals

Desert kangaroo rats ninja-kick snakes trying to attack them: VIDEO

EMBED <>More Videos

A team of researchers from three California universities used high-speed cameras to document the kangaroo rats' evasive maneuvers, finding that the rodents were able to jump 7-8 body lengths into the air to escape an oncoming snake.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- When threatened by a hungry snake in the wild, desert kangaroo rats have powerful and spectacular moves like ninja-style kicks and jumps in their arsenal to protect themselves.

A team of researchers from three California universities used high-speed cameras to document the kangaroo rats' evasive maneuvers, finding that the rodents were able to jump 7-8 body lengths into the air to escape an oncoming snake, according to San Diego State University biology professor Rulon Clark.

"In perhaps the most surprising finding of our research, kangaroo rats that did not react quickly enough to avoid the strike had another trick up their sleeves: they often were able to avoid being envenomated by reorienting themselves in mid-air and using their massive haunches and feet to kick the snakes away, ninja-style," Clark explained in a news release.

One rat managed to kick a snake away with such force that the serpent landed on the ground several feet away while the rat escaped to safety. The rats are able to reorient themselves mid-air using their tails, according to San Diego State University doctoral student Malachi Whitford.



As if the kicks and jumps themselves aren't eye-catching enough, researchers also explained that the animals' interactions can happen in the blink of an eye -- literally. While blinking takes on average 150 milliseconds, a rattlesnake launch can happen in less than 100 milliseconds, and a kangaroo rat can react in 70 milliseconds.

"These lightning-fast and powerful maneuvers, especially when executed in nature, tell us about the effective strategies for escaping high-performing predators," UC-Riverside associate professor Timothy Higham said in a news release. "Those that are successful at evading the strike will suggest ways in which the kangaroo rat might be evolving in response to the intricacies of the predatory movements."

The research, a collaboration between the University of California-Riverside, San Diego State University and UC Davis, is detailed in two newly published scientific papers, one published in the journal Functional Ecology and the other in the Biological Journal of the Linnean Society.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalssnakeu.s. & worldratsresearchscience
WILD ANIMALS
Bear cubs found near Tahoe may have been poached
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
Big snake fights smaller python for its meal, then eats python: VIDEO
Workers save wolf they thought was a dog from icy river
TOP STORIES
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
Ex-Fresno Unified teacher performed sex acts with 14-year-old boy: Prosecutors
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
How a Tulare officer's 'Spidey sense' led to a web of mail theft unraveling
Valley veteran asks for help to find who stole generator
Caltrans implements new plan to protect drivers in burn scar area
DMV audit reveals list of issues contributing to botched Real ID launch
Show More
Investigation surprise: Clovis police officer to blame for crash with DUI driver
Law enforcement needs help locating family of man hit and killed by car on HWY 99
Officials investigating lewd video of students in Bakersfield classroom
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Central Fresno
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
More TOP STORIES News