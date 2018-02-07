CALIFORNIA

Kitten placed in freezer, thrown off 2nd-story balcony in Fontana, police say

(Left) Lucio Lopez is seen in a photo from Fontana police (Right) A cat is seen with a bandage on its leg after authorities said Lopez threw the animal off a balcony in Fontana. (Fontana police)

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. --
Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after he allegedly placed a kitten in a freezer and threw the feline off a second-story balcony in Fontana.

Fontana police received a report around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday about a man, identified as 34-year-old Lucio Lopez, assaulting a kitten that was just 3 to 4 months old.

By the time officers arrived on scene, Lopez had fled the apartment. Officers canvassed the area and found Lopez driving in the area of Oleander and San Bernardino avenues.

A cat is seen with a bandage on its leg after authorities said Lopez threw the animal off a balcony in Fontana.



Upon investigation, officers learned that Lopez was upset that the kitten entered the apartment.

Witnesses said Lopez placed the kitten in the freezer. After an unknown amount of time, Lopez took the kitten out of the freezer and began squeezing its body as the frightened cat cried out in pain, police said.

Investigators said that's when Lopez threw the kitten out of a second-story balcony. The kitten struck the concrete floor and suffered major injuries to its chest and a fractured leg.

Lopez was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for animal cruelty and an outstanding warrant.

Fontana Animal Services responded to the scene and transported the injured kitten to the veterinarian for emergency treatment.

"The kitten is doing as well as could be, but will need surgery and much needed love," Fontana police said in a news release.

Authorities believe the female kitten is a tortie. Emergency room staffers have nicknamed her "Olive."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abusecatskittensarrestcrimecalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News