GORILLAS

Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies in Santa Cruz Mountains

Robin Williams and Koko the gorilla. (YouTube/kokoflix)

WOODSIDE, Calif. --
Koko the gorilla passed away Tuesday morning in her sleep at the age of 46. Koko was known for her extraordinary mastery of sign language.

Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo and moved to the Santa Cruz Mountains eight years later, along with The Gorilla Foundation.

Koko was featured in multiple documentaries and appeared on the cover of National Geographic twice. She touched the lives of millions as an ambassador for all gorillas.

She was an icon for inter-species communication and empathy.

RELATED: Koko the gorilla somber after Robin Williams' death

The Gorilla Foundation says Koko shared a special bond with Robin Williams. The two met for a video shoot in 2001.

Koko's handlers said at that time, she hadn't smiled in six months since her lifelong partner passed away. Williams made her smile.

The two joked and wrestled, even got into a tickling fight.

The foundation said Koko expressed sadness after her handlers explained Williams had died in 2014.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalgorillassign languagesan francisco zoostanford universitycaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Koko the gorilla turned 44 and was given a purr-fect surprise
GORILLAS
No, Pres. Trump did not demand the 'gorilla channel'
This gorilla knows how to dance!
Watch a gorilla rock out on the guitar
No charges against mom of boy in gorilla exhibit
More gorillas
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News