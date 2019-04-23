Pets & Animals

Charlie the record-breaking Long Beach sea otter dies at 22

At age 22, Charlie, who lived at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach - was the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo. (Aquarium of the Pacific)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH -- Charlie, a Long Beach sea otter who lived 22 years and broke a record for longevity, has died, the Aquarium of the Pacific announced.

Charlie was celebrated when he turned 22 last month. He had already made it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest living sea otter in captivity and was the second to ever reach that age. Sea otters in the wild typically live around 10 to 14 years.

EMBED More News Videos

At age 22, Charlie, who lives at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach - is the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo.



Charlie was orphaned during the El Nino season of 1997 and then brought to the aquarium in 1998 before it officially opened to the public.

The aquarium is offering fans a chance to pay tribute to him on Sunday, April 28. Visitors that day will be able to fill out a card in Charlie's memory that will hang from the sea otter habitat that day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News