<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3512039" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

More than a year after their dog went missing, a family in Arizona got a call that Jake had been found ... in Pennsylvania. Since the family had a new baby, it was going to be hard to make the trip to pick Jake up. That's when a whole bunch of good Samaritans stepped in. (KNXV)