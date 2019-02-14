Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog

PETS & ANIMALS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Country music star and RodeoHouston favorite Luke Bryan has a new member of his family! Bryan and his wife, Caroline, rescued an 18-year-old dog on Saturday.

The senior dog, Poochie, was surrendered to shelter by his former family due to allergies.

Proverbs 12:10, a Nashville-based animal rescue, said they expected him to be a "forever hospice foster."

After reading about Poochie on social media, Luke Bryan reportedly applied to adopt him.

"After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday!" the rescue wrote on Facebook.



The new dog of an animal-loving family, Poochie now lives with other dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more at the Bryans' Tennessee farm.

Proverbs 12:10 said Poochie is loving life on the Bryan farm and "soaking up all their love."

Luke tweeted Tuesday that he is "loving (his) new buddy."


Luke Bryan will perform at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show on Thursday, Feb. 28.

You can see the full lineup here.
Luke isn't the only animal lover performing. Cardi B, who performs on Friday, March 1, has 11 dogs. In fact, thousands signed petition to stop Cardi B from performing in protest of animal rights.
