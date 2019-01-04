PETS & ANIMALS

Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter

Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 4, 2019.

NEW CASTLE, Del. --
A malnourished dog is receiving some much-needed rest and relaxation at the Delaware Humane Association.

The canine was abandoned at the facility this week.

The Humane Association in New Castle says the dog, named Sky, is underweight and dealing with fleas.

A note was found with the 6-year-old dog, which said her owner is homeless and was not able to take care of her anymore.

The note reads: "Please take care of Sky. She is 6 years old and friendly. I couldn't take care of her. I became homeless and couldn't feed her. She is not sick, just hungry, very friendly. Please find her a home. Please."

The Humane Association's executive director, Patrick Carroll, says despite Sky's health issues, she is very loving.

"She was pretty emaciated - only about half her body weight. But super sweet and friendly, but just needs to put on some weight," Carroll said.

The Delaware Humane Association is accepting donations for Sky on their Facebook page. They say hundreds of dollars have already poured in.
