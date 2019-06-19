Pets & Animals

Man fed 'attack squirrel' meth to make it aggressive, reports say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Alabama -- An "attack squirrel" was rescued when deputies seized methamphetamine, ammunition and more at a north Alabama home during a drug bust on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies say Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was arrested during the search. Mickey Paulk, 35, is wanted by investigators after he allegedly fed a squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

Investigators said they searched the apartment after they received tips about an "attack squirrel" being fed meth to keep it aggressive. They found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel in a cage.

Deputies stated they were unable to safely test the squirrel for meth.

Upon advice of state conservation officials, deputies released the squirrel into a nearby wooded area.



Reynolds was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering at a known drug house. He was released on $4,000 bond.

RELATED: Squirrel dives at officer in crazy body cam video
EMBED More News Videos

Officers have an incredible run in with squirrel who was stealing Christmas cookies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalabamasquirreldrug bustmethamphetamineu.s. & worldmeth lab
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News