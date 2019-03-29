Pets & Animals

Man hears yelps, helps rescue puppy from storm drain

EMBED <>More Videos

Man hears yelps, helps rescue puppy from storm drain. Watch the report in the video player above.

STOCKTON, CA. -- A man in Stockton, California came to the rescue of a puppy stuck inside a storm drain Thursday.

KCRA-TV reports, Jeremy Cabaccang said he was driving around his old stomping grounds when he heard the puppy's cries for help.

He noticed two puppies on the side of the road, waiting anxiously near a storm drain.

Sure enough, there was another puppy that had fallen through the narrow opening, and couldn't get out.

Jeremy stayed with the frightened pups, while he waited on an animal control officer.

"We were just in the area, going down memory lane. This is the high school I graduated from. We saw two dogs here and we heard something. Sure enough the puppies were waiting here for their third sibling stuck in the drain," Cabaccang said.

The animal control officer was able to get a lasso around the puppy's neck and pull it to safety.

Now, Jeremy says he will be the first one in line once the puppies are ready for adoption.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniadogsbuzzworthyrescueanimal newsfeel good
TOP STORIES
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
Ex-Fresno Unified teacher performed sex acts with 14-year-old boy: Prosecutors
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
How a Tulare officer's 'Spidey sense' led to a web of mail theft unraveling
Valley veteran asks for help to find who stole generator
Caltrans implements new plan to protect drivers in burn scar area
DMV audit reveals list of issues contributing to botched Real ID launch
Show More
Investigation surprise: Clovis police officer to blame for crash with DUI driver
Law enforcement needs help locating family of man hit and killed by car on HWY 99
Officials investigating lewd video of students in Bakersfield classroom
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Central Fresno
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
More TOP STORIES News