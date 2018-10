A beautiful day ☀️ for @WorldDogSurfing 🌊 in @pacifica! PS: my dog 🐶 can not do this! 😂 pic.twitter.com/jibGq4CHP1 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 4, 2018

Dog surfers and their human pals headed to the beach on Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica.Some dogs catch sticks, but these pooches prefer catching waves!The event also featured a beach fashion contest.A portion of the money raised goes to dog, surfing and environmental non-profit groups.To learn more about the event, click here