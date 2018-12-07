Meet Cowboy, California's own giant steer

A video of a giant cow in Australia made headlines across the world last week but it turns out, there's a steer just as big in southern California.
Meet Cowboy!
He weighs about 3,000 pounds and stands at 6'4.
Cowboy has a home, at a ranch in Ramona near San Diego.
And his owner says he could keep growing.
Cowboy is only four years old so there is a chance he could get even bigger.
And if you're wondering what you feed a steer that's the size of a car, his owner says he likes pumpkins.
