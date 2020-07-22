animal rescue

Merced animal rescue group asking for donations to help save dog

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An animal rescue group in the North Valley is trying to save the life of a little dog that has already proven his will to live.

The founder of New Beginnings for Merced County Animals says she chose the name Aaron because it means miraculous.

The non-profit received a call from a resident who said the wounded pup showed up at their home, so volunteers brought him to a foster family.

Aaron's back leg is completely twisted and unusable, and one of his front legs was also broken.

Veterinarians believe he was hit by a car about a year ago and never received care.

Now he needs his back leg amputated and extensive surgery to his front leg.

"He's only about two years old," says Sharon Lohman, New Beginnings Founder. "He's happy; he's on pain killers because when he uses his front leg, the bone is sticking through and the bone is going to go through the skin soon. But he's learned to survive and we hope to help him."

"He's such a sweet dog," says foster mom Lisa Yeo. "Giving him this chance is really a great thing. I think he'll have a great life. He just needs a little bit of care before he can move on to a forever home."

New Beginnings for Merced County Animals needs to raise at least three thousand dollars by Monday to pay for Aaron's surgery.

Anyone who would like to help can donate here.
