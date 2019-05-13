Pets & Animals

Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable video after recovering from being hit by car

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- A mother opossum and her babies are adorably celebrating life and love this Mother's Day at an animal rescue center in California.

When they were first brought to WildCare in San Rafael, Calif., the medical staff says the mom and newborns were injured, likely hit by a car.

"Her babies were tiny newborns, about the size of jelly beans, upon intake," the center said.

Being that the babies were in their mother's pouch, they survived the impact of the car without injuries.

The mom, however, had a jaw fracture. So, "the decision was made to let her raise her babies at WildCare!"

In a video posted just before Mother's Day, it is clear they have all made an opawesome recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbaby animalsanimal newscute animalsmother's dayfun stuff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News