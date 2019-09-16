mountain lion sighting

Mountain lion 'breaks in' to Tuolumne County home, deputies say

When a homeowner called 911 about a break-in, deputies arrived to find a mountain lion. (Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sheriff's deputies in Tuolumne County came across a different kind of intruder in the Sierra Nevada city of Sonora.

When a homeowner called 911 about a break-in, deputies arrived to find a mountain lion.

Investigators say the big cat didn't "threaten anyone or steal anything" but when he tried to make a run for it, the cat ended up cornered in the bathroom.

A short time later, Fish and Wildlife officers showed up and gave the mountain lion a stern warning before it jumped out the second story bathroom window.

Animal experts say mountain lions tend to be extremely shy and usually don't like to interact with humans.

No one was injured in the incident. The big cat ran off back into the woods.

