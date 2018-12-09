PETS & ANIMALS

Mountain lion P-64 found dead with burns after surviving Woolsey Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say a mountain lion that survived Southern California's recent wildfire was later found dead with badly burned paws. (National Park Service)

LOS ANGELES --
Officials say a mountain lion that survived Southern California's recent wildfire was later found dead with badly burned paws.

The National Park Service said Friday that a GPS collar worn by the big cat known as P-64 transmitted signals on Nov. 26 and Nov. 28 - more than two weeks after the destructive Woolsey fire broke out.

The signals eventually stopped. On Dec. 3 a wildlife biologist hiked into hills northwest of Los Angeles and found the 4-year-old male mountain lion dead near a streambed.

P-64, one of several big cats tracked by researchers, became known for successfully crossing LA's dangerous freeways numerous times.

Officials previously said that another mountain lion, P-74, likely died in last month's wildfire.

Several other mountain lions and bobcats monitored in the area have been located.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmountain lion sightingwild animalsWoolsey Firedeadly fireLos AngelesLos Angeles Area
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
Four-legged family members get their pictures taken with Santa
Meet Cowboy, California's own giant steer
PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Farmersville murder victim identified as 25-year old Brian Garza
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Man stabbed over northeast Fresno parking spot
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
SJM, Strathmore and Hilmar a win away from a state title
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
Farmersville Police investigate after body found in Strathmore matches description of missing person
Show More
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
Walgreens partners with FedEx to launch next-day delivery service
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
Study: Road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death for children, young people
More News