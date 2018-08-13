Neglected mini-pony removed from Visalia home

According to the Tulare County sheriff's Office, a neglected mini pony has been rescued from a home in Visalia after it was found in poor health and neglected.The Tulare County Sheriff's Ag Crime Detective went to a residence in the 16500 Block of Avenue 291 after receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens. once they arrived they found the mini-pony in poor health. Tulare County Animal Control took the animal into their custody for treatment.Authorities have filed charges with the Tulare County District Attorney. The suspect is currently out of the country.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Ag Crimes Investigations Unit at (559) 735-1898.