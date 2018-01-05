PETS & ANIMALS

Neglected 4-year-old pit bull found abandoned, tied up along roadside in Mount Baldy

A 4-year-old male pit bull is shown on the side of a road tied up to a sign post in Mount Baldy on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Kimberly Saxelby)

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 4-year-old pit bull was found abandoned and tied to a sign post along the side of the road in Mount Baldy on New Year's Eve.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA received a call about the dog. When an officer responded, the person rescued the dog and found it suffered from injuries consistent with neglect.

The officer determined the dog was a 4-year-old male pit bull. It was unclear how long the dog had been tied up to the sign post, but he was taken to emergency care.

The dog was then transferred to the care of the Humane Society and remains there undergoing medical care. Staff named him Chance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Humane Society at (909) 623-9777.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abusedogspit bullanimal rescueMount BaldySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News