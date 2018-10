The next time you visit the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, you'll get to see some new animals, and they'll only be there for a limited time.Three male aoudads are on loan from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.The animals, also known as Barbary sheep, are native to North Africa and prefer rugged mountainous terrain.If you'd like to check them out, they are located in the former sloth habitat across from the Safari Cafe.