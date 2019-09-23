New monkey, baby anteater welcomed to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can find a couple of new furry faces at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.The zoo welcomed Kit, a Wolf's Guenon monkey from New York.Zookeepers say Kit is a very social little guy and has an amazing combination of silver and gold fur.He is currently alone in his exhibit, but that won't last for long. A female Wolf's Guenon monkey will be brought to the zoo with the hope of the two monkies mating.Additionally, a baby anteater, called a pup, was spotted taking a ride on his mother's back at the zoo.The pup has stayed latched to its mother for the first few weeks of his life.You can meet Kit and the pup at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in central Fresno.