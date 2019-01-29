FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO

New Southern white rhino calf born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

(Courtesy: Fresno Chaffee Zoo)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a happy day at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

Two southern white rhinos welcomed their second calf on Tuesday.

Zoo officials announced the birth on their Facebook page, and say the mother, Kayla, and the newborn are doing well.

The team said they do not know the sex of the calf because they want to allow the mother and newborn plenty of time to bond.

They plan to have the newest addition make its debut in the spring.

The public will have a chance to help name the calf in a contest, which will be announced by the zoo on social media.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsFresno Chaffee ZooanimalFresno - West Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Fresno Chaffee Zoo veterinarians perform two major surgeries in one day
Fresno Chaffee Zoo prepares for next big exhibit
Your Weekend
Police identify man bitten by lion at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
More Fresno Chaffee Zoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman's home visited by hundreds of hummingbirds everyday
Help name this new K-9 officer
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Puppies rescued from Oakland fire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Juror remembers convicting man accused of killing Fresno mother in previous felony
Ripple effects of PG&E bankruptcy filing could stretch far
Former Tulare hospital manager accused of stealing $3 million
Increase in shootings in Los Banos; police as for public's cooperation
Fresno State now home to Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
Local invention helps get every drop of your favorite product out of bottle
Central California Food Bank hosts food giveaway for federal workers
Show More
One person killed in crash near Valley Children's Hospital
Driver killed after crashing into garbage truck in Mariposa
Body found after fire crews put out RV fire in Southeast Fresno
Visalia has the most affordable homes in the state: Study
PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
More News