New Southern white rhino calf born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

It was a happy day at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!Two southern white rhinos welcomed their second calf on Tuesday.Zoo officials announced the birth on their Facebook page, and say the mother, Kayla, and the newborn are doing well.The team said they do not know the sex of the calf because they want to allow the mother and newborn plenty of time to bond.They plan to have the newest addition make its debut in the spring.The public will have a chance to help name the calf in a contest, which will be announced by the zoo on social media.