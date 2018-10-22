SPCA

New SPCA center coming to eastern Madera County

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Eastern Madera County is about to get its first SPCA shelter thanks to the community.

The sounds of work are bringing a smile to Eastern Madera County SPCA president Sharon Fitzgerald's face.

"When you see it with the drywall up and you can really see the walls come up, it's really great to know it's going to happen and it's going to happen quite soon." Fitzgerald said.

The shelter is currently under construction in Ahwahnee off Highway 49, near Wasuma Elementary School.

The idea started back in the 1980's and 1990's after volunteers saw a surplus of homeless dogs and cats.

Getting to a shelter has also been a challenge for Mountain area residents. Now they won't have to go far thanks to community donations.

"We have condominiums. There will be 12, so we can have at least 12 cats in there," Fitzgerald said.

In addition to caring for cats, there will also be individual dog kennels with access outside.

One of the big components of Eastern Madera County SPCA is this spay and neuter clinic. One day animals will be sent to this room. In the future, the community will be able to use the low cost spay and neuter clinic to help cut down on the pet population.

"We will probably need another 500,000 to get most everything done so we can open. It's going to be at least 200,000 a year operating," Fitzgerald said.

The EMC SPCA says people can help by donating to the building fund, purchasing dog and cat beds and volunteering.

"It will definitely help save lives. This is a no kill facility. We will possibly will be full," Fitzgerald said.

The shelter is expected to be completed in spring of 2019. For more information visit their website.
