SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey --A lucky dog has a second chance at life thanks to a quick-thinking New Jersey Transit conductor.
Howard Kempton spotted the dog on the tracks near the South Orange station on Saturday.
He stopped train traffic, got out and sprinted after the lost pup. He even used the tie from his uniform to make a leash for the dog.
Eventually the dog was reunited with a grateful owner.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube