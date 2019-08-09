Pets & Animals

Pod of killer whales pay surprise visit to fisherman off San Diego coast

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO -- Divers on a spearfishing trip encountered a pod of at least five orcas - one of them doing a body roll just feet from their boat.

One of the divers says the orcas - more commonly known as killer whales - continued their show off the San Diego coast for about ten minutes.

Even though the divers didn't find the tuna they were looking for, the group says their up-close-and-personal show made for an awesome day.
