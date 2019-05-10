Pets & Animals

Orcas put on a show for whale watchers in Monterey Bay

A pod of Orcas put on a show for whale watchers in Monterey Bay over the weekend.

Video posted to Monterey Bay Whale Watch showed the animals enjoying themselves as they rushed through the water.



Many of them breaching the surface of the water as people watched in awe.
