Video: Shedd Aquarium penguins visit beluga whales on latest field trip amid closure for coronavirus outbreak

CHICAGO -- The adventures of the penguins at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium continue!

Earlier this month, a video of Wellington the rockhopper penguin went viral after he wandered through the closed aquarium and visited other animals.

His field trip helped brighten a dark time as the city waits to reopen due to the COVID-19 outbreaks.



His field trip helped brighten a dark time as the city waits to reopen due to the COVID-19 outbreaks.

For his latest adventure, Wellington and the other penguins got to meet some animals that are just as curious as they are.

The 32-year-old rockhopper was one of several penguins that visited the underwater viewing area of Shedd's Oceanarium habitat that several beluga whales call home.

The belugas abruptly stopped their swimming to take in the penguins as they marched by the tank.

The encounter was a nice relief for not just the animals, but their caretakers as well.



The encounter was a nice relief for not just the animals, but their caretakers as well.

The whales, including Annik who was born last year, collectively gathered at the window to take in the peculiar sight.

Belugas are native to the northern hemisphere, so they would likely never encounter a penguin in the wild, as all penguin species are found in the southern hemisphere.
