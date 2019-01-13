PETS & ANIMALS

Pet cat down another life after surviving third venomous snake bite

EMBED </>More Videos

Cat named Hank survives third run-in with snake

AUSTRALIA --
A pet cat is down three of his nine lives after surviving another venomous snake bite.

Hank is recovering after a run-in with a tiger snake, which is a highly toxic species native to Australia.

It's the third time Hank's been attacked by a snake, which has forced his owners to shell out over $10,000 in veterinary fees to keep their beloved pet alive.

Hank likes to explore outside, but unfortunately so do snakes.

Veterinarian Louise Pierce told the Seven Network that tiger snakes and brown snakes pose the greatest threat to domestic pets in the area, and encounters can become deadly very quickly.

Luckily for Hank, he's alive and well, though he does have a bit of recovery time ahead of him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatssnakeanimal attacku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Fresno Chaffee Zoo veterinarians perform two major surgeries in one day
Polar bear cub born at Berlin Zoo
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
VIDEO: Police post "training video" of officers fighting to keep squirrel out of building
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Firefighter "panhandles" to raise shutdown awareness
Average US price of gas drops 12 cents per gallon to $2.31
Driver crashes car through front doors of Walgreens in Visalia
Man walking home with groceries stabbed in Southeast Fresno
Alabama police officer killed, another wounded in shooting
Several shots fired at house in Fresno County
4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911
Man arrested for DUI, crashes car through Visalia home
Show More
Police increase enforcement after two overnight shootings in Central, SW Fresno
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis officer
1 dead, 4 in critical condition at mass overdose in house
Driver arrested for DUI that resulted in head-on collision
Local businesses join together to replace bikes stolen on Christmas Day
More News