Pigeons seen wearing cowboy hats in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS. Nevada -- You see a lot of strange things in Las Vegas and here's an example.Video posted on social media shows pigeons wearing small cowboy hats.Robert Lee recorded the footage and posted the video to his Facebook page on December 5.Lee told Storyful that he and his girlfriend were leaving his neighborhood when he spotted the pigeons out of the corner of his eye."The rodeo is in town so that's the only explanation I have," he said.However, a rescue group says it's no laughing matter.Lofty Hopes is worried about the birds and working to find them to remove the hats.How the cowboy hats got on the pigeons remains a mystery.