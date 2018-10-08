PETS & ANIMALS

Pit bull gets second chance as K-9 officer

A pit bull named Jasper is getting a second chance as a police K-9. (KGO-TV)

KENNARD, Indi. --
A pit bull named Jasper is getting a second chance as a police K-9. The two and a half year-old pit bull almost never made it to Indiana after being found on the streets and turned into an animal shelter in Virginia.

Jasper was nearly put down.

"Pit bulls are normally the first to be euthanized," said Deputy Chief Don Crabtree with the Kennard Police Department.

Lucky for Jasper an organization called the "Throw Away Dogs Project" found him. The non-profit finds dogs like Jasper on the verge of death, they rescue them and train them to work with police and members of the military.

Now Jasper is the newest member of the Kennard Police Department.
