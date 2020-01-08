Pit bull escapes house fire, now up for adoption

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Facing insurmountable odds, a pit bull is truly getting a second-chance at life in Fresno County.Back on December 23rd, ABC30 was there when 6-year-old Chubs was pulled out of a house fire in Reedley.Unconscious at the time, firefighters were able to get an oxygen mask on Chubs just in time to resuscitate him.Unable to take him back, the family surrendered Chubs who was placed in several foster homes before making his way to Fresno Bully Rescue.Fully recovered from his injuries, Chubs is now looking for a forever home."Being able to survive that tragedy and now he's facing another tragedy of being homeless, and so you can not feel that pull your heart strings," Fresno Bully Rescue director Bridgette Boothe said. "so people have been really supportive, we've had a couple of people reach out offering to having interest into giving him a home."Chubs is considered a senior dog and is deaf, but the Bully Rescue says you couldn't notice by how playful and friendly he is.If you're interested in adopting the Chubs, you can call the Bully Rescue and schedule a time to meet him.