PETS & ANIMALS

Maine shelter seeks forever home for dog awaiting adopting for 4 years

(Kelly Ouellette)

PARIS, Me. --
An animal shelter in Maine is looking for a forever home for a purebred Staffordshire bull terrier who was brought in as a stray dog four years ago.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills posted a picture of Ginger with a sign around her neck pleading for adoption. "I have been in the shelter for 1,456 days," the sign reads. "Please adopt me."

In the Oct. 18 Facebook post, the shelter described Ginger as "an amazing dog," and said all the staff love her deeply, but she needs a home. They said she's a princess but "she does have some issues with resource guarding, so no small children."

Her bio page says she is spayed, house-trained and up to date on shots, but is not good with other dogs, cats, or children. Ginger will not be adopted to a home with other pets or with children.

In a follow up post on Oct. 23, the shelter said she's still up for adoption even as they're overwhelmed with applications. All potential adopters need to fill out an application and have their references checked. Shelter staff will perform home checks for any potential adopter, and potential adopters must meet Ginger before an adoption is approved.

Click here to visit Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills and find more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpet adoptionu.s. & worldMaine
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Family furious pit bulls returned to owners after attacking, killing their dog
NJ Transit conductor rescues dog from train tracks
New SPCA center coming to eastern Madera County
VIDEO: Bear spotted by guest in a hotel in Tennessee
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Military plane drops cargo load over North Carolina neighborhood, officials say
18-year-old pleads no contest to hit-and-run that killed Gavin Gladding
NC students sick after eating Cap'n Crunch bar laced with pot
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City
20 soccer fans injured when escalator collapses
Man sentenced 10 years in prison for death of Hanford family
Cutler business owner writes another $10,000 check to Orosi High
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Show More
Red Sox beat Dodgers 8-4 at Fenway in World Series opener
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Eight California players match 5 of 6 numbers in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing
Hurricane Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain
21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County
More News