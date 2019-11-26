thanksgiving

Police dogs in California star in hilarious Thanksgiving sketch

AUBURN, Calif. -- Police dogs in California wished everybody a very happy Thanksgiving in a hilarious sketch they made with the help of their handlers.

The video shows K9s Knox, Axel, King and Ronin as a family sitting down to enjoy a nice turkey meal together. Boring dad stories, browsing "Dogstagram," and a burnt pie all feature in the funny clip.

Placer County Sheriff's Office shared the video to their Facebook page saying, "Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and friends, enjoy delicious foods and wear stretchy pants. If you find yourself stuck in that awkward conversation with a relative you only see once a year, we suggest you show them Placer County Sheriff's K9 Thanksgiving Day video."

Make sure to stay tuned till the end and watch the outtakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsthanksgivinganimal newscute animalsdoganimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
Snoop Dogg gives away free turkey for Thanksgiving
Tips for avoiding a call to the plumber on Thanksgiving Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm to bring rain to Valley, snow to mountains
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
DMV generating $50M a year by selling drivers' personal information: Report
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Show More
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
Fresno mass shooting: Hmong community struggles with painful memories as new year approaches
Non-profits scramble for last-minute donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead in front yard
More TOP STORIES News