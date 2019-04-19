Pets & Animals

Police reunite homeless man with missing pet rat

SYDNEY, Australia -- A homeless man in Australia was so overjoyed after he was reunited with his pet rat that he gave her a kiss.

"She remembers me!" he said, before continuing his display of affection.

Sydney City Police said "Lucy" vanished last week and was reported missing by her owner.

But thanks to help from the community, officers were able to find the brown and white rat.

"It feels wonderful, thank you very much, everybody," her owner said. "She knows she's missed me too."

Lucy and her owner posed for photos with officers before going on their merry way.
