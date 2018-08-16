U.S. & WORLD

Police searching for driver who intentionally ran over tortoise in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are trying to track down the driver.

Eyewitness News
DUNEDIN, Florida --
A search is on in Florida for a heartless driver who deliberately ran over a turtle that is on the endangered species list.

The video above may be disturbing for some viewers.

It happened Saturday in Dunedin, on the Gulf Coast. A driver stopped as the Gopher Tortoise was crossing a road outside an elementary school.

The driver then intentionally ran over the tortoise, which is a protected animal under state law.

Vets tried to save the tortoise but its shell was crushed and its internal organs were badly injured.

Police are looking for a light colored possibly newer model Acura TSX possibly light blue or silver in color, equipped with a sunroof and 5 spoke wheels.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesanimal cruelty
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News