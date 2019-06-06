Popular northeast Fresno dog park reopens after more than a month of renovations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular northeast Fresno dog park is back open after being closed for more than a month for renovations.
Todd Beamer Dog Park located at 1890 E. Plymouth Way will open at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The park was shut down in April 2018 so city crews could improve irrigation, add new benches and build five different play activities for dogs.
