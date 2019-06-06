pet

Popular northeast Fresno dog park reopens after more than a month of renovations

A popular northeast Fresno dog park is back open after being closed for more than a year for renovations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular northeast Fresno dog park is back open after being closed for more than a month for renovations.

Todd Beamer Dog Park located at 1890 E. Plymouth Way will open at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The park was shut down in April 2018 so city crews could improve irrigation, add new benches and build five different play activities for dogs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnodogspetdog
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET
Pet of the Week
Doctor, Please Save My Pet!
12-year-old boy sews bowties for shelter animals
Puppy adopted after being dropped off in cereal box at SoCal shelter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News