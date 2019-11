CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A puppy is recovering after being locked in a cage and thrown into Kaufman Lake in Champaign.A man fishing on the lake saw the dog and rescued it from the freezing water.The dog, who's been given the name "Dory" was badly injured with missing patches of fur and was suffering from hypothermia, said animal care officials.Officials believe the dog is about 8 months old.Authorities said they are looking for the person responsible for throwing the dog in the lake.