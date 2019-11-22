pet care

Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Tenn. Petco

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- A dog owner is upset after she says her puppy's ear had to be amputated following a grooming appointment.

The 5-month-old pup named Baylee was going for a routine haircut at a Petco store in Chattanooga, Tennessee. When Baylee's owner Angela Weeks picked her up, she had bows securely in place by her ears.

Three days later when Weeks took those bows off, she realized one bow was ties to Baylee's hair, while the other was tight around her little ear.

"She actually put the rubber band around the ear, cutting off circulation," Weeks tearfully said.

That's when Weeks said she noticed Baylee's ear was swollen and contacted Petco.

"He assured me that they had let go the groomer who did it and he offered," Weeks said. "He said they would refund my money and they would pay for all medical bills."

According to vet statements, Petco did refund $147 for the appointment and paid roughly $640 for Baylee to be taken to the vet, but Weeks said she didn't think that was enough and went to corporate.

"He kept wanting me to give him a number as to what I felt like this was worth and I said you know, 'I can't tell you that,'" Weeks said.

She said they also offered $500 more on top of the refund and vet bills, but said that's still not enough to make up for her dog losing its ear.

Petco released a statement to CNN affiliate WTVC saying they, "regret and take full responsibility for what happened to Baylee after visiting their salon."

They go on to say that the groomer involved did not follow policy and is no longer with them.
