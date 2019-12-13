Pets & Animals

Puppy thrown from moving vehicle in New York, police search for driver

By Eyewitness News
RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County -- Police in Suffolk County, New York are searching for the person who threw a puppy out of a moving car.

It happened on Wednesday, December 11th at 7 a.m.on Route 25 near Calverton Cemetery in Riverhead.

The dark-colored SUV was observed heading eastbound. A witness said they saw a person throw an eight-week-old pitbull mix out of the moving vehicle.

The first three letters on the license plate are TZR.

The puppy was rushed to an animal hospital in Riverhead for treatment.

If you recognize the dog or have any information on the vehicle or driver, contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-372-7722.

They are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
