With the help of the Valley Animal Shelter, Bitwise Industries in downtown Fresno held its second "Pupwise Adoption" event on Wednesday.

Bigger, better and barkier!

There were plenty of furry, cute puppies and dogs to snuggle with.

This time, participants had the chance to enjoy five minutes of "dog zen," a chance to get out from behind your computer desk and put work worries aside for a little pooch play time. Dog lovers would say there's no better therapy around!

There were also dog treats from Mabel's Kitchen and quick, complimentary photo shoots with your favorite four-legged friend.

One little guy even found a forever home this afternoon with a special adoption.

If you missed today's event, the Valley Animal Center is hosting a "Spay-ghetti" dinner fundraiser Friday, September 14th.

LINK: Spay-ghetti Dinner information

It starts at 6:30 pm at the no-kill shelter on Hayston Avenue in Fresno. Tickets are $20 per person.
